Tiger Woods well out of contention at Torrey despite another sub-par round

The year 2019 will not start off with a win for Tiger Woods.

It was another OK (but sub-par) day for Woods on Saturday, as he fired a 1-under 71 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. His Saturday score at Torrey Pines’ South Course pushed him to 5 under, but he finished the day T-48 (exactly where he started it).

He’s a full 14 shots off the lead sitting in the clubhouse through 54 holes.

Woods needed something truly special Saturday at Torrey Pines, a venue where he’s won eight times as a pro, to have any chance at Sunday contention. Those hopes never really had a chance.

Woods opened with bogey at No. 10 and followed with a par string before a birdie at the 17th. Even that bit of momentum did little good, as Woods failed to birdie the par-5 18th and then tacked on a pair of bogeys at Nos. 1 and 3 to fall back to T-71 at 2 under.

It was only a late surge that enabled a third straight sub-par score. Woods drained a 12-footer for birdie at the par-4 fifth and an 11-footer at the par-3 eighth for another.

He blasted a greenside bunker shot to about 8 feet at the par-5 ninth and drained the putt for a birdie-birdie finish.

For three rounds, this has been a pedestrian week for Woods. He did enough to make the cut, but there hasn’t been a whiff that he will actually contend here.

It’s his season-opener of 2019, so nothing really big to take from this week thus far. It just hasn’t been his best. And while he’s a seven-time winner of this event, his previous four appearances prior to this week were T23-MC-WD-T80.

So this performance so far is in line with what his recent showings here would predict.

Yeah this has not been ideal, but it’s one week. We’ll get a clearer picture of what Woods’ year could produce in the coming months.