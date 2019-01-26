What Tiger Woods had to say after shooting 71 Saturday at the Farmers

Tiger Woods finished the first 54 holes of the Farmers Insurance Open at 5-under par after posting a 71 Saturday.

Victory this time at Torrey Pines will not be the offing for Woods, who found himself frustrated often in this year’s event.

Woods confirmed that his next tournament will be in two weeks at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles. Here is some of what else he had to say after his third round of play:

On putting a positive spin on things

“I finally drove it good and didn’t hit my irons very close and again had a bunch of close calls on putts that just didn’t go in. Then finally I made one — I made the last two.”

On building toward Genesis and the rest of the season

“Something positive. I think if I can get to double digits would be nice, just a nice way to end the week. I’ve got to play a little bit better than I have, and if I can drive it like I did today and hit my irons a little bit better and give myself plenty of looks, it’s frustrating because I’m hitting a lot of good putts and they’re just not going in.”

On where his iron play now stands

“You know, I don’t feel that bad over the shots, it’s just that I’m — through impact it’s not as clean as I’d like. I warmed up really well. It doesn’t mean I’m going to hit it well on the golf course. I just didn’t quite have it with my iron game again, but I drove it so much better today, which was nice.”