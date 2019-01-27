Adam Scott finds comfort with new putting method at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO — Did he putt with a leaning flagstick? Make a coefficient of restitution miscalculation?

No, Adam Scott was perfectly fine with his decision to putt almost entirely with the Torrey Pines flagsticks in. The Farmers Insurance Open runner-up posted a 19-under total that in most years would have provided a three-shot victory, and his 28 putts each tournament day look outstanding on paper. Instead, he finished two back of winner Justin Rose.

Scott missed two short putts that might have been the difference. But flagsticks are off the hook. He just forgot to adjust to his radical new putter setup.

“Making the putter change was a pretty good experiment this week, it worked nicely,” he said after his first Farmers appearance. “I learned a lot with that style of putting this week, and it was quite a big adjustment, I have to say. And I made some errors out there with it, but hopefully it’s looking all positive and I like that.”

The length was standard, the grip a claw, but the angles were extreme: 6 degrees of loft and a grip 3 inches in front of the blade made Scott “a little fiddly getting into position.”

The missed putts were more “carelessness” than any kind of yippiness. But combined with his decision to leave the flagstick in to have something to aim at, he finished 14th in strokes gained putting and set his 2019 PGA Tour season off to a strong start.

“I feel like I’m doing all the right things to stay in good shape,” said the winner of the 2013 Masters. “My goal is to win major championships, and I would like to be a multiple major winner and I’ll start with one more. But I believe I can win more than one more.” Gwk