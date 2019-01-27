Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, 2019:

10. Thorbjorn Olesen

Rebounds from a missed cut in Abu Dhabi by finishing T-7 in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic for his fourth top-10 in nine starts in Dubai.

9. Shane Lowry

Decent 12th place finish in Dubai, an excellent effort after his victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

8. Tommy Fleetwood

Putting cost him in Dubai. He averaged 29 putts per round to place 54th in that category.

7. Matt Wallace

Second-place finish to Bryson DeChambeau in Dubai suggests it won’t be long before the Englishman adds to his four European Tour wins.

6. Ian Poulter

Finished second in driving accuracy and tied for third in Dubai to post best finish in nine starts in Desert Classic.

5. Sergio Garcia

No. 1 in greens in regulation in Dubai, which he parlayed into a third-place finish.

4. Rory McIlroy

Another week that could have been. Same old story after T-5 in Farmers Insurance: He doesn’t hole enough putts when it matters.

3. Francesco Molinari

Still waiting for 2018 European No. 1 to emerge from hibernation to see if he can come close to 2018 form.

2. Jon Rahm

T-5 in Farmers Insurance for third top-10 in first three 2019 starts. Expect him to win soon.

1. Justin Rose

Can he win with new clubs in his bag? That would be an emphatic yes. Wins Farmers Insurance Open in second event with new sticks. Gwk