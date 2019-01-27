LPGA power rankings: Jan. 28 - Feb. 3

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019:

10. Sei Young Kim

Finished next to last at last week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions – same place she ranked in putting that week.

9. Georgia Hall

Tied for third at last year’s ISPS Handa Vic Open. Looks to strike early in 2019.

8. Lydia Ko

It’s getting increasingly difficult to predict the Kiwi. Sunday’s blowup at the CME another example of inconsistency.

7. Lexi Thompson

T-10 at the season-opener didn’t give many hints about what to expect in 2019. Will have better gauge after more traditional events in Asia.

6. Nasa Hataoka

Won’t see the Japanese star again on the LPGA until February in Thailand.

5. So Yeon Ryu

Not unusual for Ryu to push the start of her season to late February. Worked well in 2017, when her first eight starts were top-10s.

4. Minjee Lee

Will be heavily favored at the Vic Open, an event she has twice won, including last year.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Fans must wait until Thailand next month to see this powerful player in action again on the LPGA.

2. Brooke Henderson

One of only a handful of top players committed to play in Vic Open, the start of four in a row overseas.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Played in TOC, but almost feels like her 2019 will restart in Australia after she’s had more time to rest from a frenzied offseason.