Jan. 28, 2019

SAN DEIGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Justin Rose of England celebrates his win at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 27, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

> THE FORECADDIE

Jan 26, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Justin Rose plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY SportsTorrey Pines set for $14 million renovation

> BY THE NUMBERS

Phil Mickelson on the 16th hole at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open. (Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports)The wild 16th at TPC Scottsdale (Dusek)

> PGA TOUR


Farmers Insurance Open: Justin Rose tightens grip on World No. 1 with Farmers Insurance Open title (Kilbridge)

Farmers Insurance Open: Adam Scott finds comfort with new putting method (Shackelford)

Winner’s Bag: Clubs Justin Rose used to win the Farmers Insurance Open (Dusek)

> TIGER WOODS

Jan 27, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY SportsTiger Woods reaches one of his goals, despite finishing 11 shots back (DiMeglio)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Bryson Dechambeau celebrates winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on Jan. 27, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Bryson DeChambeau takes title in Dubai (Tait)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 27: Haotong Li of China takes his tee shot on hole one during Day Four of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 27, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)Haotong Li gets 2-shot penalty, loses out on top 10 due to caddie alignment (Tait)

> POWER RANKINGS

Jan 24, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Xander Schauffele watches his shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

20. Phil Mickelson
19. Charles Howell III
18. Webb Simpson
17. Patrick Cantlay
16. Tony Finau
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 19: Brooke Henderson of Canada hugs Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand on the 18th hole during the third round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 19, 2019 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

LPGA

10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the 12th tee on the South Course during the third round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Thorbjorn Olesen
9. Shane Lowry
> PGA PERSPECTIVE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 04: Gary Woodland holds his son, Jaxson, after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 4, 2018 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)Phoenix Open helped Gary Woodland get past toughest year of life (Fain)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 15: Karrie Webb of Australia reacts to missing a putt during day one of the ISPS Handa Australian Women's Open at Kooyonga Golf Club on February 15, 2018 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)Karrie Webb considers playing more LPGA events with eye on advancing women’s game (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

Dustin Johnson of the US, right, and Brooks Koepka of the US line up a putt during a foursome match on the second day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, outside Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)Should golf’s stars accept huge payouts to play in Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi murder? (Tait)

> WOMEN’S GOLF

Pearl Jin/You TubeEarly ambitions may have cost Pearl Jin, but the one-time phenom keeps tackling new challenges (Nichols)

> COLLEGES

Oklahoma State Wins 2018 NCAA TitleSpring preview: Oklahoma State men, USC women top golf rankings in race to NCAA Championships (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

Youth on Course KidYouth on Course opens up game of golf to kids $5 at a time (Lusk)

> MEDIA

Retiring Johnny Miller earns accolades from younger Tour stars (Kilbridge)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THIS WEEK

The par-13 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. There will be noise. (USA TODAY Sports images).Back to mayhem of TPC Scottsdale (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 01: Johnny Miller smiles during a presentation naming him the 2016 tournament honoree at practice for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 1, 2016 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)Johnny Miller leaves nothing in bag as he steps down from TV tower for last time (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

LONG FORM

Jan 20, 2019; La Quinta, CA, USA; Adam Long kisses the winners trophy after winning the Desert Classic golf tournament at PGA West - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

