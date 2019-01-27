Jan. 28, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

Torrey Pines set for $14 million renovation

> BY THE NUMBERS

The wild 16th at TPC Scottsdale (Dusek)

> PGA TOUR



Farmers Insurance Open: Justin Rose tightens grip on World No. 1 with Farmers Insurance Open title (Kilbridge)

Farmers Insurance Open: Adam Scott finds comfort with new putting method (Shackelford)

Winner’s Bag: Clubs Justin Rose used to win the Farmers Insurance Open (Dusek)

> TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods reaches one of his goals, despite finishing 11 shots back (DiMeglio)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Bryson DeChambeau takes title in Dubai (Tait)

Haotong Li gets 2-shot penalty, loses out on top 10 due to caddie alignment (Tait)

> POWER RANKINGS

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Phoenix Open helped Gary Woodland get past toughest year of life (Fain)

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

Karrie Webb considers playing more LPGA events with eye on advancing women’s game (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

Should golf’s stars accept huge payouts to play in Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi murder? (Tait)

> WOMEN’S GOLF

Early ambitions may have cost Pearl Jin, but the one-time phenom keeps tackling new challenges (Nichols)

> COLLEGES

Spring preview: Oklahoma State men, USC women top golf rankings in race to NCAA Championships (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

Youth on Course opens up game of golf to kids $5 at a time (Lusk)

> MEDIA

Retiring Johnny Miller earns accolades from younger Tour stars (Kilbridge)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THIS WEEK

Back to mayhem of TPC Scottsdale (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Johnny Miller leaves nothing in bag as he steps down from TV tower for last time (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

LONG FORM

