Jan. 28, 2019

Torrey Pines set for $14 million renovation
The wild 16th at TPC Scottsdale (Dusek)
Farmers Insurance Open: Justin Rose tightens grip on World No. 1 with Farmers Insurance Open title (Kilbridge)
Farmers Insurance Open: Adam Scott finds comfort with new putting method (Shackelford)
Winner’s Bag: Clubs Justin Rose used to win the Farmers Insurance Open (Dusek)
Tiger Woods reaches one of his goals, despite finishing 11 shots back (DiMeglio)
Bryson DeChambeau takes title in Dubai (Tait)
Haotong Li gets 2-shot penalty, loses out on top 10 due to caddie alignment (Tait)
PGA Tour
20. Phil Mickelson
19. Charles Howell III
18. Webb Simpson
17. Patrick Cantlay
16. Tony Finau
LPGA
10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
European Tour
10. Thorbjorn Olesen
9. Shane Lowry
Phoenix Open helped Gary Woodland get past toughest year of life (Fain)
Karrie Webb considers playing more LPGA events with eye on advancing women’s game (Nichols)
Should golf’s stars accept huge payouts to play in Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi murder? (Tait)
Early ambitions may have cost Pearl Jin, but the one-time phenom keeps tackling new challenges (Nichols)
Spring preview: Oklahoma State men, USC women top golf rankings in race to NCAA Championships (Casey)
Youth on Course opens up game of golf to kids $5 at a time (Lusk)
Retiring Johnny Miller earns accolades from younger Tour stars (Kilbridge)
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
Back to mayhem of TPC Scottsdale (Lusk)
Johnny Miller leaves nothing in bag as he steps down from TV tower for last time (Lynch)
