PGA Tour power rankings: Jan. 28 - Feb. 3

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019:

20. Phil Mickelson

Back at it in Phoenix this week on the heels of a T-2 in his 2019 debut at the Desert Classic.

19. Charles Howell III

Leaves Torrey Pines ranked fifth in the FedEx Cup Standings.

18. Webb Simpson

Five straight top-15 finishes entering Phoenix, where he’s set to return after a month off.

17. Patrick Cantlay

Missed the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open to snap a streak of 14 consecutive made cuts.

16. Tony Finau

First start of 2019 was a successful T-13 at Torrey Pines. On to Phoenix.

15. Patrick Reed

Finished strong with T-13 at Farmers Insurance Open on heels of Saturday pairing with Jordan Spieth.

14. Rickie Fowler

Made the cut at Torrey for the first time in four years but slipped to a T-66 finish.

13. Tiger Woods

Just a little off and unable to make putts, but improved on last year’s Farmers showing with a T-20. Next stop: Riviera.

12. Matt Kuchar

In the field at TPC Scottsdale for his first action since his Sony Open victory.

11. Gary Woodland

Bounced back from MDF at Sony with a T-9 at Torrey Pines.

10. Jason Day

Spirited charge in Farmers title defense fell short with a T-5 in his second start of the season.

9. Marc Leishman

Disappointing weekend at Torrey resulted in a T-43 finish.

8. Rory McIlroy

Getting closer to winning form with another top-5 finish in his first Farmers start.

7. Dustin Johnson

In the field this week for the inaugural Saudi International in Saudi Arabia.

6. Justin Thomas

All set for Phoenix after a solo third at Tournament of Champions and T-16 at Sony Open in Hawaii.

5. Jon Rahm

Played in final group Sunday at Torrey and finished T-5. Arizona State product set for home game this week at TPC Scottsdale.

4. Xander Schauffele

Two-time winner already this season was T-25 at Torrey Pines.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

Cruised to victory at Dubai Desert Classic, his sixth professional win.

2. Brooks Koepka

Surrenders the top spot in this week’s rankings after Rose’s Farmers Insurance Open triumph.

1. Justin Rose

The undisputed top dog strengthens his hold on World No. 1 ranking by earning his 10th PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines. Gwk