PGA Tour power rankings: Jan. 28 - Feb. 3

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 2019:
20. Phil Mickelson
Back at it in Phoenix this week on the heels of a T-2 in his 2019 debut at the Desert Classic.
19. Charles Howell III
Leaves Torrey Pines ranked fifth in the FedEx Cup Standings.
18. Webb Simpson
Five straight top-15 finishes entering Phoenix, where he’s set to return after a month off.
17. Patrick Cantlay
Missed the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open to snap a streak of 14 consecutive made cuts.
16. Tony Finau
First start of 2019 was a successful T-13 at Torrey Pines. On to Phoenix.
15. Patrick Reed
Finished strong with T-13 at Farmers Insurance Open on heels of Saturday pairing with Jordan Spieth.
14. Rickie Fowler
Made the cut at Torrey for the first time in four years but slipped to a T-66 finish.
13. Tiger Woods
Just a little off and unable to make putts, but improved on last year’s Farmers showing with a T-20. Next stop: Riviera.
12. Matt Kuchar
In the field at TPC Scottsdale for his first action since his Sony Open victory.
11. Gary Woodland
Bounced back from MDF at Sony with a T-9 at Torrey Pines.
10. Jason Day
Spirited charge in Farmers title defense fell short with a T-5 in his second start of the season.
9. Marc Leishman
Disappointing weekend at Torrey resulted in a T-43 finish.
8. Rory McIlroy
Getting closer to winning form with another top-5 finish in his first Farmers start.
7. Dustin Johnson
In the field this week for the inaugural Saudi International in Saudi Arabia.
6. Justin Thomas
All set for Phoenix after a solo third at Tournament of Champions and T-16 at Sony Open in Hawaii.
5. Jon Rahm
Played in final group Sunday at Torrey and finished T-5. Arizona State product set for home game this week at TPC Scottsdale.
4. Xander Schauffele
Two-time winner already this season was T-25 at Torrey Pines.
3. Bryson DeChambeau
Cruised to victory at Dubai Desert Classic, his sixth professional win.
2. Brooks Koepka
Surrenders the top spot in this week’s rankings after Rose’s Farmers Insurance Open triumph.
1. Justin Rose
The undisputed top dog strengthens his hold on World No. 1 ranking by earning his 10th PGA Tour victory at Torrey Pines. Gwk
Comments