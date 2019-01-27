What Justin Rose said after winning the Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose captured the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday for his 10th PGA Tour title.

Here’s what he had to say (in a CBS post-round TV interview) after the win:

On his regular caddie dealing with heart surgery this week:

“(Mark) ‘Fooch’ (Fulcher), that was for you, mate. I’m sure watching us all weekend was harder than the heart surgery. … Love you and I’ll see you soon.”

On his change to Honma clubs over the offseason:

“I’m really happy I challenged the status quo and sort of changed everything up in the search of trying to get better and obviously big ups to the guy at Honma who have worked so closely with me to get it all done so quickly.”