Justin Rose stays cool, earns 10th PGA Tour title at Torrey Pines

Here’s a recap of the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines’ South Course in San Diego, Calif.

WINNER: The World No. 1 played like it this week.

Justin Rose closed in 3-under 69 to cruise to a two-shot win at Torrey Pines. He began the day with a three-shot lead and stumbled early with three bogeys against one birdie in his first five holes.

But Rose then birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to keep a three-shot lead heading to the final nine. He immediately birdied the 10th as well to push his margin to four.

He birdied the 16th and added another at the last after coaxing a wedge to 2 feet. His final total was 21 under.

Really, he made it look simple.

The 38-year-old Englishman grabbed his 10th PGA Tour win with Sunday’s triumph and this is his second worldwide victory in three months (he also captured the Turkish Airlines Open in November). Rose has now finished in the top four in seven of his last 10 starts.

That form showed in an opening 9-under 63 at the North Course that had him one off the lead. He then took on the harder South on Friday and didn’t much mind on his way to a 66 and a three-shot lead at 15 under.

That margin remained after a third-round 3-under 69, although Rose had the lead to six at one point on that day. He was 5 under for his round with five to play but double bogeyed the 14th and bogeyed the last (offsetting a birdie at 16) to falter a little down the stretch.

That seemed to carry over early Sunday as Rose bogeyed the par-4 first. He then got a violent lip-out on an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-4 second. But he came right back by draining a 10-footer for birdie at the par-3 third.

Still, back-to-back bogeys would arise at Nos. 4 and 5. When Jon Rahm poured on a birdie at the par-5 sixth, Rose’s lead was down to one.

Of course from there Rose played flawless with five birdies and no bogeys on his path to triumph.

It may be a new year, but Rose’s penchant for sitting near or at the top of leaderboards isn’t changing any time soon.

JUST MISSED: This one wasn’t really in much doubt down the stretch, although Adam Scott tried his best: The Aussie birdied his final four holes. After a third straight birdie at No. 17, Scott was within two and theoretically could eagle the par-5 18th to put the pressure on Rose. But Scott’s tee shot landed in a bunker, forcing a lay up. Rose stuffed his wedge to deny Scott any semblance of a chance. Scott’s run did allow him solo second by a good margin at 19 under, though. And at least he put up a fight. Nobody else mounted any sort of late charge.

SHOT OF THE DAY: No problem on this long putt for Patrick Reed…

SHORT SHOTS: Rahm stalled after his birdie at No. 6 to get within one. The 2017 champion here finished in a tie for fifth at 14 under. … Hideki Matsuyama closed in 67 for a tie for third at 16 under alongside Talor Gooch. … Rory McIlroy placed T-5 at 14 under. So did defending champion Jason Day. … Reed and Tony Finau were among those who finished 11 under and T-13. … Rickie Fowler finished in a tie for 66th at 1 under.

UP NEXT: The Tour moves to Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.