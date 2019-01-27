Live blog: 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, final round

The final round of the Farmers Insurance Open takes place Sunday.
We will follow all of the closing action at Torrey Pines’ South Course below…
If you thought the new Rules of Golf released on Jan. 1 were going to make the game simpler and stop controversial rulings, then think (…)
Tiger Woods is basically looking for a moral victory on Sunday. He begins the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in a tie for 48th (…)
Bryson DeChambeau didn’t just win his first European Tour event – he ran away with it. The world No. 5 practically lapped the field to (…)
The Tiger Woods/GolfTV partnership is off to a roaring start. Its latest clip features a fan’s eye view of Woods from the gallery (…)
Justin Rose holds a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open Sunday at Torrey Pines South. Adam (…)
SAN DIEGO – Tiger Woods didn’t say much after Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open. He didn’t have to. There are only so many (…)
SAN DIEGO – Jordan Spieth was thinking about pulling off a stare down on the first tee. Or a pull-away handshake. Or just going all (…)
Tiger Woods finished the first 54 holes of the Farmers Insurance Open at 5-under par after posting a 71 Saturday. Victory this time at (…)
SAN DIEGO — There’s much that feels familiar to Justin Rose at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He’s No. 1 in (…)
The year 2019 will not start off with a win for Tiger Woods. It was another OK (but sub-par) day for Woods on Saturday, as he fired a (…)
