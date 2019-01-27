Rafael Campos breaks through on Web.com Tour

Web.com Tour

WHAT: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

WHERE: The Abaco Club, Great Abaco, The Bahamas

WINNER: Rafael Campos

MONEY: $108,000

SCORE: 7-under 281

BUZZ: Rafael Campos broke through Wednesday for his first Web.com Tour title in the tour’s second event of the season. He became the first Puerto Rican to win on the tour by closing in 2-under 70, holding off Vincent Whaley by a shot and Paul Imondi by two. … The 30-year-old Campos, who turned pro in 2011 after playing in college at Virginia Commonwealth, joined the Web.com Tour in 2016. His previous best finish had been a T-2 at the 2018 Panama Championship. … Campos entered the final round three shots behind the trio of Willy Wilcox, John Oda and Erik Compton. Campos shot a bogey-free 33 on the inward nine to lock up the title. “This back nine has killed me at times, and I just wanted to put the ball in play,” Campos told reporters. “When I was walking, I knew it could be a special day. I don’t know what it was, but the next three holes or so (after making the turn), I felt more and more calm. I thought it could be my week if I kept working in the wind.” … Wilcox (final-round 76), Oda (76) and Compton (83) each fell hard in the final round. Gwk