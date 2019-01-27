The Forecaddie: Torrey Pines set for $14 million renovation

The Forecaddie asked players at the Farmers Insurance Open if the remarkable course conditioning had anything to do with the record scoring. Most did not bite, instead pointing to the lack of wind or softened greens. Or their general wonderfulness.

But take The Man Out Front’s word for it: There were no bad lies in the overseeded fairways. Superintendent Rich McIntosh plus a crew of regulars and volunteers presented conditions far superior to the old days.

Still, bring on the heavy equipment.

With an outdated irrigation system and the U.S. Open returning in 2021, the City of San Diego is taking $14 million from its golf fund for a renovation project starting March 1. Scheduled completion is in September, so if you have a tee time at the South this summer, expect two holes to be closed and some sort of modified version to be in play.

What is Torrey getting for $14 million? The extensive bid specs say golfers can expect 84 rebuilt bunkers featuring capillary concrete liners, re-grassed green surrounds and design modifications to the fourth and 17th holes. Throw in some cart path changes, five rebuilt tees, surface drainage work, and the price tag is a confounding leap from the $3.5 million spent for Rees Jones’ 2001 renovation.

The Forecaddie remembers when the Century Club raised that money in short time with no guarantee of getting a U.S. Open. A bit more was spent closer to that magical week in June of 2008, but the conditioning has come a long way since then, making the disruption and costs eye-opening.

Architecturally, initial plans to repair the fourth green mysteriously were scrapped, but Jones will get another crack at fixing the fourth fairway that could not hold good tee shots in the U.S. Open’s faster June conditions. More noticeable may be the effort to bring a canyon into play at the par-4 17th, long a missed opportunity.

While those changes will be welcomed, The Forecaddie sure wishes the muni golfers of San Diego were getting more bang for the big bucks. Gwk