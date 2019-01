Tiger Woods is basically looking for a moral victory on Sunday.

He begins the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in a tie for 48th and 13 shots off the lead of Justin Rose. So Woods won’t win, but he can use a strong round to garner a back-door nice finish.

We will follow his final round shot by shot. Follow along below…

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 11:45 a.m. ET. Here’s some fun footage in the meantime.