Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Farmers Insurance Open

Justin Rose Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Farmers Insurance Open

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Farmers Insurance Open

The clubs Justin Rose used to win the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open:

DRIVER: Honma Tour World TW747 460 (9.5 degrees), with Honma Vizard FD-7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Honma Tour World TW-X proto (2), Tour World Rose proto (4-9), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts

WEDGES: Honma Rose proto (47, 52 and 56 degrees), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts; Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw K Grind (60 degrees), with KBS High Rev 2.0 135 shaft

PUTTER: Axis 1 prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

GRIPS: Lamkin REL ACE

, , , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home