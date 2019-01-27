Winner's Bag: Justin Rose, Farmers Insurance Open

The clubs Justin Rose used to win the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open:
DRIVER: Honma Tour World TW747 460 (9.5 degrees), with Honma Vizard FD-7X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Honma Tour World TW-X proto (2), Tour World Rose proto (4-9), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts
WEDGES: Honma Rose proto (47, 52 and 56 degrees), with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts; Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw K Grind (60 degrees), with KBS High Rev 2.0 135 shaft
PUTTER: Axis 1 prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
GRIPS: Lamkin REL ACE
