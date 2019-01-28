Augusta National Women’s Amateur field complete

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur field is complete. Six additional players have been confirmed to the 72-player field: Zoe Campos (U.S.), Sophie Hausmann (Germany), Yu-Sang Hou (Chinese Taipei), Clarisse Louis (Belgium), Alexa Melton (U.S.) and Lei Ye (China).

Hou was part of the Arizona team that won the 2018 NCAA Championship in dramatic fashion in Stillwater, Okla. Her sister Yu-Chiang is also in the ANWA field. Yu-Chiang is ranked 47th in the World Golf Amateur Ranking and Yu-Sang is 55th.

The last two Americans in the field are Melton and Campos, two California teens committed to Pepperdine and UCLA, respectively.

Ye, who recently finished runner-up at the Harder Hall Invitational, heads to Stanford in the fall. Idaho senior Hausmann was the Big Sky Conference Golf of the Year last season. Louis won four times in 2018 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the British Girls’.

With the inaugural ANWA overlapping the ANA Inspiration, several top-tier amateur players were invited to both fields. Top-25 players who qualified for the ANWA but aren’t on the list of confirmed players include Patty Tavatanakit (No. 3), Frida Kinhult (6), Albane Valenzuela (7), Rachel Heck (12), Yealimi Noh (14), Mariel Galdiano (15) and Yujeong Son (24). Top-ranked Lilia Vu plans to turn professional this spring.

The ANA has yet to announce its list of amateur invites. The LPGA’s first major will be held April 4-7 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., while the ANWA will be contested April 3-6, with the final round being held at Augusta National.