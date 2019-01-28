Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Michelle Wie unleashes driver in Instagram video: 'My heart is beating so fast'

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 05: Michelle Wie of the United States hits a tee shot on 7th hole in the Pool B match between Japan and USA on day two of the UL International Crown at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on October 5, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

At long last, Michelle Wie can give her driver a rip. Wie underwent hand surgery after the UL International Crown last October and has been laying low since.

And here’s the proof: A video Wie posted on Instagram with the caption: “L👏🏻F👏🏻G 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 My heart is beating so fast right now 😱 @nikegolf @callawaygolf”

Wie’s longtime instructor, David Leadbetter, said Wie hopes to tee it up for the first time in February at the LPGA event in Thailand. They’re working on a swing that will take pressure off her hands and wrists.

