Michelle Wie unleashes driver in Instagram video: 'My heart is beating so fast'

At long last, Michelle Wie can give her driver a rip. Wie underwent hand surgery after the UL International Crown last October and has been laying low since.

And here’s the proof: A video Wie posted on Instagram with the caption: “L👏🏻F👏🏻G 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 My heart is beating so fast right now 😱 @nikegolf @callawaygolf”

Wie’s longtime instructor, David Leadbetter, said Wie hopes to tee it up for the first time in February at the LPGA event in Thailand. They’re working on a swing that will take pressure off her hands and wrists.