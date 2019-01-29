2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

It’s time for the loudest week in golf, with Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and a host of big names in the desert for this week’s 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Billy Horschel: Coming off a solo eighth at Torrey and has been decent in Phoenix with two top-25s over the past three years.

19. Talor Gooch: Oklahoma State grad is finally showing the ability to finish strong with a solo fourth at the Desert Classic and T-3 at Torrey Pines.

18. Bubba Watson: Solid history here but looked pretty rusty to start 2019 with a third-to-last at Tournament of Champions and missed cut at the Sony Open.

17. Joel Dahmen: Two top-25s to begin 2019 and on to his Phoenix Open debut, where fans will certainly take notice of the bucket hat.

16. Lucas Glover: Playing consistently well having finished T-17 or better in all five starts this season

15. Cameron Smith: Hasn’t done much in three starts here but coming off at T-9 at Torrey Pines.

14. Chez Reavie: Solo second here last year and playing well this fall with a pair of top-10 finishes.

13. Tony Finau: No signs of rust in a T-13 at Torrey Pines, but Finau has missed three consecutive cuts at TPC Scottsdale.

12. Alex Noren: Stumbled with a missed cut at Torrey Pines, though he should fare well in Phoenix after a T-21 in 2018.

11. Cameron Champ: Unflappable rookie will be put to the test in his TPC Scottsdale debut.

10. Daniel Berger: Has been T-11 or better in three of four prior Phoenix Open starts.

9. Webb Simpson: Lost out in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama here two years ago and has four top-10s in his last five starts.

8. Phil Mickelson: Skipped Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in more than two decades and arrives at a venue where he’s won three times, with 11 top-10s in 29 career starts.

7. Rickie Fowler: Two-time runner-up and coming off a rare made cut at Torrey Pines. Should be all systems go.

6. Gary Woodland: Defending champ has the longest streak on Tour entering the week with 18 consecutive cuts made.

5. Xander Schauffele: Two-time winner this season impressed with a T-17 in his TPC Scottsdale debut last year.

4. Matt Kuchar: Two wins in his last three starts and two straight top-10 finishes here. Fade at your own risk.

3. Justin Thomas: Everything looked good in Hawaii and Thomas is looking to improve on a T-17 here last year.

2. Hideki Matsuyama: Went back-to-back here in 2016-17 and last week’s T-3 at Torrey Pines was his best result since winning the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

1. Jon Rahm: Arizona State grad has thrived with huge fan support here and has four straight top-10s with a win this season.