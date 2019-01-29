'Hometown Hero' Phil Mickelson set to play his 30th Phoenix Open

He was just a lanky, 18-year-old freshman at Arizona State when he made his debut in the Phoenix Open with modest fanfare 30 years ago, but what Phil Mickelson has done for the event since then has “put it on the map” in the view of some organizers.

Mickelson, who will tee it up for a record 30th time in the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week, first appeared at TPC Scottsdale in 1989, which was just the third event to be played at that venue after a rich history at Phoenix Country Club.

Later that year, he would win the first of his three NCAA championships, but at the Phoenix Open he wasn’t widely recognized beyond the ASU fans who began to gather at the now-famous 16th hole to cheer him on.

‘They took to him right away’

“That first year, he was just a young guy and maybe the fans, and even the ASU people, didn’t know him all that well at that time, but it didn’t take long for that to change and for them to recognize how special he was,” said Jim Frazier, who at the time was executive director of the host Phoenix Thunderbirds.

“He had so much appeal, not only as a great golfer, but he was a good-looking kid who was personable and related well to fans. They loved him and took to him right away.”

He missed the cut in that debut but the 43-time winner on the PGA Tour has played every year since, except 1990, and has virtually rewritten its record book.

In 29 appearances, he has a record-tying three wins, 11 top-10 finishes and a record $4,198,677 in earnings, which is the most he has won at any event in the world. He has shot two rounds of 60, including one with a lip-out putt on the final hole that would have given him a 59, and has recorded 479 birdies or eagles.

‘An environment unlike any other’

“It’s been a big part of my career,” Mickelson said at last year’s event. “Having gone to Arizona State, starting out being able to play in this tournament as an amateur and play with the professionals, see what I need to do and play on the biggest stage meant a lot to me at a young age.

“I cherish every time that I’ve had success here. I cherish coming down the back nine having an opportunity to win. It’s an environment unlike any other and it’s just really fun to get in the thick of it here in Phoenix.”

That first year, 334,500 fans attended the event, which was won by Ahwatukee resident Mark Calcavecchia, marking the first of his three victories.

Since then, it has grown exponentially, easily becoming the most-attended golf event in the world. Last year, a record 719,179 fans attended, including a single-day record of 216,818 for Saturday’s third round. By comparison, only 10 PGA Tour events drew 200,000 fans for the entire week.

‘Phil factor’ sparked tournament popularity

Several elements have contributed to that growth, but Frazier thinks the “Phil factor” has been one of the biggest.

“What he has done for the Phoenix Open has been as impactful as anybody,” Frazier said. “He was the hometown hero and our fans have always embraced that.

“At the time, we had Mark Calcavecchia and Billy Mayfair, who was a homegrown product, and fans loved them. But Phil took it to a new level. When he came along, he changed the game. He is the guy who put the 16th hole, and maybe the tournament, on the map.”

The par-3 16th, which has become one of the most recognized holes in the world with its rowdy fans and stadium setting, was a fairly nondescript hole 30 years ago, with grassy mounding that made for an attractive gathering spot, especially for ASU students.

It now features 275 skyboxes and seats an estimated 16,000 fans. It has been referred to as “the hole that Phil built,” although Mickelson has deflected credit for its amazing expansion.

“I don’t know to what extent I was involved in that,” Mickelson said when he played in the event for the 25th time five years ago. “It was so different back when I started playing as an amateur.

“There were no corporate tents. It was just an amphitheater effect of grass mounds around the green. A lot of college fraternities and sororities would come out, and they had beer stands right there. So it was pretty rowdy back then, even though there weren’t as many people.”

‘See you at the 16th’

Mickelson returned to play in 1991, two weeks after winning his first PGA Tour title in Tucson as an ASU junior, and signs started popping up along ASU’s fraternity row each January as the tournament neared, with the message “See you at the 16th.”

“That was the first year that the 16th hole really started to get cranked up,” said Larry Wilson, who was tournament director in 1989. “Phil had a huge impact on that and the tournament as a whole.

“What I always liked about him and the fans liked about him was the way he just goes for it. He attacks. He was extremely popular in college and still is.

“Back at Phoenix Country Club, Arnold (Palmer) was always very popular and so were Jack (Nicklaus) and Fred Couples, but nobody has been more popular than Phil. Everybody loved him.”

Mickelson cemented his love affair with the fans by winning the first of his three titles in 1996. Because the Valley was hosting its first Super Bowl that year, the event moved to a Wednesday-Saturday format, and Mickelson emerged victorious at sunset after a riveting three-hole playoff with Justin Leonard before a record crowd.

“One of my most memorable wins, outside of the majors, was here in ’96,” he said. “Having that field and that environment coming down the stretch and hitting some shots and hearing those roars, it’s been a lot of fun here throughout my career.”

‘Different than any other that we have on tour’

“Lefty” has continued to add to his legacy since that event and most years is one of the earliest commitments the tournament receives. He holds or shares 15 tournament scoring records.

“Every year I look forward to this event,” Mickelson said after he rallied down the stretch in the final round in 2018 to finish tied for fifth place. “I think everybody appreciates what this tournament is and that it’s a special week, different than any other that we have on tour.

“It is so cool to come down those last five, six holes, feel the crowd and feel that energy. There’s no question that I play better down the stretch with people here because I can feel their energy and it helps me focus, it gives me a little bit of strength. I really love being around these fans.”

As those fans have shown, that feeling is certainly mutual.

Mickelson’s marks at Phoenix Open

Phil Mickelson has just about done it all at the TPC Scottsdale. When he plays the first round on Thursday, he’ll officially set the mark for most events played (30). If he makes the cut and plays on Sunday in the final round, he’ll set the mark for most rounds played. About the only thing Mickelson hasn’t done is make a hole in one.

Low front 9

29: 2005, 2nd round (course record is 28, Chris DiMarco, 2003, 3rd round)

Low back 9

29: 2013, 1st round (holds course record with four others)

Course record

60: 2013, 1st round; 2005, 2nd round (holds record with two others).

Low first 36

125: 2013, 60-65 (tied with one other)

Low 54

189: 2013, 60-65-64 (tied with one other)

Low 72

256: 2013, 60-65-64-67 (tied with one other)

Most strokes under par for 72 holes

28: 2013 (tied with one other)

Most birdies in 72 holes

29: 2013 (course record is 32, Mark Calcavecchia, 2001)

Most Under Par on Par 3s at TPC since 1987

-9, 2013

Most times scoring 20-under par or better

Four times (tied with three others)

Three-time Phoenix Open winners

Phil Mickelson: 1996, 2005, 2013

Mark Calcavecchia: 1989, 1992, 2001

Gene Littler: 1955, 1959, 1969

Arnold Palmer: 1961, 1962, 1963

Most years played

29: Phil Mickelson, Gene Littler, Jerry Barber, Jim Ferrier

Most rounds played

107, Gene Littler

104, Phil Mickelson

Most top-ten finishes

11: 2018 (T5), 2013 (1), 2008 (2), 2006 (T7), 2005 (1), 2004 (T7), 2003 (T9), 2000 (T10), 1997 (T7),1996 (1), 1994 (T8)

Most money won at Phoenix Open

Mickelson is the all-time money winner in the Phoenix Open with $4,198,677.57, thanks to three wins, five top-5s, 11 top tens, 23 out of 29 cuts made. Mickelson would lose that designation if a) he misses the cut in 2019 and b) two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama wins the event for a third time.