New monument honors aces on No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale

The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale now has a new monument, honoring the most memorable shots at the iconic hole.

The names of the nine PGA Tour golfers who have aced the stadium hole are etched on the large silver monument, which sits behind the tee box.

Among the nine is Tiger Woods, whose signature “raise the roof” hole in one drove tournament officials to turn the par-3 into the rip-roaring domicile of debauchery that it is today.

The new monument has been built at the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale, honoring past holes in one (Photo: Nate Fain/The Republic)

The 2018 British Open Champion Francesco Molinari, who aced the hole in 2015, and the late Jarrod Lyle, who did the same in 2011, are also enshrined.

Several spots at the bottom of the statue’s plaque are vacant, reserved for future holes in one.