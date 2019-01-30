2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Top gambling picks and betting odds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Hello and welcome to the biggest party in golf.

We came to this week’s Waste Management Phoenix Open with a few extra units in our pocket after another successful outing at Torrey Pines. Our matchup bets split, but Tiger Woods sneaking out a top-20 finish as predicted put us at +45 units for the tournament.

That puts our total at +220 units and 3-1 for matchup picks through two weeks, and we have no intentions of slowing down for one of our favorite weeks on Tour at TPC Scottsdale.

Here are my favorite bets for the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. All odds courtesy of the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas and Points Bet.

Cameron Champ (+115) over Daniel Berger

100 Units

Risking 100 to win 115 on Champ. Berger is the heavy favorite in this matchup because he’s played so well here, finishing T-11 or better in three of the past four years. This is Champ’s first go-round at TPC Scottsdale and we don’t know how he’ll handle the raucous environment. Our gut says the rookie will thrive here, while Berger changed his schedule around this year and took three full months off after the Dell Technologies Championship. In the past he’s come to Phoenix in good form with little rust, but expectations are lower this year due to the lengthy layoff. Champ looks like the sneaky-good play here.

Martin Laird (+110) over Lucas Glover

100 units

Risking 100 to win 110 on Laird, another underdog we like despite Glover’s strong play lately. Glover has been T-17 or better in all five starts this season and people are starting to take notice. So we’re thinking now would be a good time to fade him at a course where he hasn’t finished in the top 25 since 2007. It’s also fair to point out that Glover’s wife’s domestic violence arrest in May was well-publicized and some fans can get pretty nasty with the drinks flowing heavily. Laird is pretty far off the radar in that regard and has a much better record at TPC Scottsdale – T-9, T-7, T-41, T-5 in his last four starts. We’re definitely intrigued by Glover’s hot start to the season, but this seems like the week to back off.

Matt Kuchar to finish top-10 (+254)

50 units

Risking 50 to win 127 on Kuchar. No reason not to like him this week coming off two wins in his last three starts, two consecutive top-10 finishes at the Phoenix Open and a propensity for sneaking up the leaderboard on Sundays. Thinking he should also be able to laugh off the inevitable cheapskate comments in the aftermath of the fill-in caddie payment debacle at Mayakoba.

Last week: +45 units

Season total: +220 units