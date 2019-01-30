2019 WM Phoenix Open: Viewer's guide, video preview, TV info

Phil Mickelson tees off at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday to begin his 30th run at what is now known as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

While Lefty remains a perennial home-state favorite among the wild denizens at TPC Scottsdale, the field boasts 21 of the top 30 players in the current FedEx Cup rankings.

Video Preview

Viewer’s Guide

What: 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Course: TPC Scottsdale

Par: 71

Yards: 7,261

Field size: 132

2018 champion: Gary Woodland

Purse: $7.1 million

Winner’s share: $1.278 million

FedExCup: 500 points to the winner

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Buzz: This event marks the final appearance for Johnny Miller as an NBC TV golf analyst. Miller will be signing off after Round 3 on Saturday, so as not to have his exit interfere with the final round. Paul Azinger will take his place in the NBC/Golf Channel booth … The top-three players in the FedEx Cup standings: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar and defending champion Gary Woodland … Among the former Arizona State Sun Devils in this week field: Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Grayson Murray … WMPO officials said Wednesday they will not be releasing any attendance figures this year … Winning in Phoenix often means a ticket to Atlanta. Nine of the previous 12 winners in the FedEx Cup era have reached the Tour Championship.

TV Schedule

Thursday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Friday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Saturday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Sunday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)