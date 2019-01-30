2019 WM Phoenix Open: Viewer's guide, video preview, TV info

Phil Mickelson tees off at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday to begin his 30th run at what is now known as the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
While Lefty remains a perennial home-state favorite among the wild denizens at TPC Scottsdale, the field boasts 21 of the top 30 players in the current FedEx Cup rankings.
Video Preview
Viewer’s Guide
What: 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Scottsdale, Ariz.
Course: TPC Scottsdale
Par: 71
Yards: 7,261
Field size: 132
2018 champion: Gary Woodland
Purse: $7.1 million
Winner’s share: $1.278 million
FedExCup: 500 points to the winner
Format: 72-hole stroke play
Buzz: This event marks the final appearance for Johnny Miller as an NBC TV golf analyst. Miller will be signing off after Round 3 on Saturday, so as not to have his exit interfere with the final round. Paul Azinger will take his place in the NBC/Golf Channel booth … The top-three players in the FedEx Cup standings: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar and defending champion Gary Woodland … Among the former Arizona State Sun Devils in this week field: Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Chez Reavie and Grayson Murray … WMPO officials said Wednesday they will not be releasing any attendance figures this year … Winning in Phoenix often means a ticket to Atlanta. Nine of the previous 12 winners in the FedEx Cup era have reached the Tour Championship.
TV Schedule
Thursday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.)
Friday: Golf Channel (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.)
Saturday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Sunday: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.); NBC (3-7 p.m.); PGA Tour Live (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Comments