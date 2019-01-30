2019 WM Phoenix Open: Pro-am day in photos

The stars came out again this year for the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am at TPC Scottsdale.

Among the players on Wednesday were Olympian Michael Phelps, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Arizona Cardinals Patrick Peterson.

During the event, Peterson grabbed the mic at No. 16 and issued an apology to the local NFL fan base, rescinding a trade demand he had made during the season.

“I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season,” Peterson said. “I’m here to stay, baby.”

Here’s the day in photos.

Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals waves to the crowd during at No. 16 on Tuesday.