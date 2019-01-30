Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 WM Phoenix Open: Pro-am day in photos

Michael Phelps leans into his swing on No. 1 at TPC Scottsdale Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

2019 WM Phoenix Open: Pro-am day in photos

PGA Tour

2019 WM Phoenix Open: Pro-am day in photos

The stars came out again this year for the Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am at TPC Scottsdale.

Among the players on Wednesday were Olympian Michael Phelps, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Arizona Cardinals Patrick Peterson.

During the event, Peterson grabbed the mic at No. 16 and issued an apology to the local NFL fan base, rescinding a trade demand he had made during the season.

“I just want to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season,” Peterson said. “I’m here to stay, baby.”

Here’s the day in photos.

Patrick Peterson waves to the crowd during the 2019 Annexus Pro-Am at the TPC Scottsdale. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/The Republic)

(Rob Schumacher/The Republic)

Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals waves to the crowd during at No. 16 on Tuesday.

, , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home