First look: Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

Gear: Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters

Price: $429

Specs: Aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum body with 303 stainless steel

Available: April 12

The Goal

Using multiple materials and unique designs, the Scotty Cameron Phantom X putters were designed to be mallets that deliver the ultimate combination of feel and forgiveness.

The Skinny

Alternating for the past several years, Scotty Cameron, Titleist’s master craftsman for putters, has released heel-toe-weighted blade putters in the Select family and in the following season brought out updated Futura mallets designed to boost the moment of inertia to be more stable on off-center hits. Last season brought Select blades, so it was anticipated that 2019 was going to see new Futuras, but the new Phantom X family is taking that line’s place.

Each of the Phantom X putters shares the same central design style: A block of CNC-milled 6061 aluminum, which is very light, is surrounded by pieces of 303 stainless steel. Cameron has used aluminum and stainless steel like this in recent Futura models, hollowing out the middle sections and adding vibration-dampening materials to enhance sound and feel. In the Phantom X line, the dark-finished aluminum remains solid, and Cameron said it delivers a more-solid feel at impact. However, affixing the heavier stainless steel pieces with screws to the heel and toe still shifts more of the overall weight to the perimeter. That makes the Phantom X putters less susceptible to twisting.

Feedback from PGA Tour players was that the faces of some recent putters were too high, which encouraged some players to make a larger forward press, while players with low-profile putters felt they had to swing up into the ball to hit the equator with the sweet spot on the face. Cameron designed several putters with different face heights and took them to the Tour last season for testing. He said the face height that was most popular, just under 1 inch, is now in all Phantom X putters.

At address, the combination of the dark aluminum and the chrome-colored stainless steel stands out against the green of the putting surface. What really pops, however, is the bright yellow alignment lines and dots on the crown. They make it easy to bracket the ball during alignment and get the face pointed directly at the target line.

The weight screws in the heel and toe areas of the sole were not designed to be removed by golfers. The weights can be changed by fitters and in the factory, so the same head can be made heavier or lighter based on the length of the club or the swing weight preference of the player. Typically, longer putters come with lighter weights, and shorter putters get heavier weights.

There are five models in the Phantom X line with different shaft bends and subtle difference between each putter.

The Phantom X 5 is a mid-size mallet design that Cameron has used before, and the Phantom X 6 has a similar shape but the center section between the heel and toe extensions is filled with a low-positioned piece of aluminum. The Phantom X 7 has a nearly identical footprint to the X 6, but the extension piece of aluminum is elevated.

The Phantom X 8 retains the overall shape of the 5, 6 and 7 putters, but its top is covered with dark material and the 303 stainless steel pieces are not visible at address.

Finally, the Phantom X 12 is the largest putter in the group and features extra wing-like extensions in the back of the heel and toe to boost the moment of inertia even higher.