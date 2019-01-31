2019 WM Phoenix Open: Round 1 live blog

The first round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is underway at TPC Scottsdale.
We will follow all of the action from the Arizona desert here:
Here’s the latest:
An important spot in next month’s Genesis Open field has been filled. Tiger Woods announced via his website Wednesday that Tim (…)
Wesley Bryan has not competed since November’s RSM Classic, which seemed odd considering he played in four events in the first (…)
Alexandra “Alex” Baldwin was announced as the new president of the Web.com Tour on Wednesday, making her the first (…)
With no Instagram posts from Augusta National — not even a random post-Daniel Field takeoff photo — the Masters Media Guide provides (…)
The USGA sent a note to players on Thursday outlining changes to the exemption criteria for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open. The main (…)
One of the more demanding and historically difficult holes at Augusta National Golf Club is now 40 yards tougher. Beginning with this (…)
If there’s one positive to be taken from the European Tour’s controversial decision to stage the $3.5 million Saudi International, (…)
Phil Mickelson tees off at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday to begin his 30th run at what is now known as the Waste Management Phoenix (…)
Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Play begins Thursday at TPC Scottsdale. Among (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Phil Mickelson is set for his 30th career appearance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this week at TPC (…)
