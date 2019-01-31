Alex Baldwin becomes 1st female president of PGA Tour-sanctioned circuit

Alexandra “Alex” Baldwin was announced as the new president of the Web.com Tour on Wednesday, making her the first female to be president of one of the six PGA Tour-sanctioned circuits.

Baldwin had previously served as the PGA Tour’s vice president of marketing partnerships.

“We are excited to announce Alex as the new president of the Web.com Tour in what is a watershed moment for our organization,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a release. “In her role of vice president of marketing partnerships, Alex has spearheaded our efforts to provide increased value to our PGA Tour partners and I know she will have the same level of success on the Web.com Tour.”

Baldwin joined the PGA Tour in 2017. Prior to that, she worked as an executive with CAA Sports. She also worked with Fenway Sports Management. Baldwin is also a former IMG agent, having represented clients such as Karrie Webb, Suzann Pettersen, Carlos Franco and Brad Faxon.

Now she’s in charge of the PGA Tour’s feeder circuit.

“The Web.com Tour is a tremendous avenue through which we’re able to develop the next generation of PGA Tour stars,” Baldwin said. “I’m eager to learn as much as possible about our partners, tournaments and communities as we look to build on the Tour’s incredible 30-year foundation.”

Baldwin replaces Dan Glod, who became Web.com Tour president in 2017. Glod will now serve as senior vice president of global sponsorship strategy and development.