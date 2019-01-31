Harold Varner III joins the fun atop the Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard

Harold Varner III birdied the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday by burying a 31-footer, and then celebrated the way any good Carolina Panther would. With a dab.

Varner, a huge Panthers fan who donned a Cam Newton jersey on 16 a few years ago, says the atmosphere at 16 never gets old.

“I think that’s the coolest thing about this tournament,” he said after his first-round 64 which vaulted him into a three-way tie for the lead with Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. “I’ve always embraced it. I think it’s a great way to grow the game and if I wasn’t playing golf and I wasn’t in this tournament, there would be a really good chance that I’d be somewhere in the crowd.”

Giving the people what they want …@HV3_Golf gets the crowd going with a 🐦 at 16. 🗣🗣🗣#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/wleM28TLFg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 31, 2019

Varner also birdied 13 and 15 on the back nine to make his charge. A second-hole bogey was the only blemish on his round.

“I drove it really well and made two bombs today,” referring to two long putts. “So it’s nice to see a low one in there but it’s the first day. I’m just enjoying myself. I’m going to go play a little Call of Duty and get ready for tomorrow. … I got a win last night. that’s what I was really pumped about. I’m terrible, but I play with good people.”

He said it’s no trouble avoiding a late-night Call of Duty binge, especially with a 9:30 ET a.m. Friday tee time.

“Easy. I put the game down and go to sleep. Those games don’t get me paid yet. I ain’t that good.”