Masters: With added yardage, fifth at Augusta National is 'total' bogey hole

One of the more demanding and historically difficult holes at Augusta National Golf Club is now 40 yards tougher.

Beginning with this year’s Masters, players will walk to a new tee at the par-4 fifth hole. In the tournament’s media guide released Tuesday, the hole is now listed at 495 yards. The hole, named “Magnolia,” has played as the course’s fifth-most difficult hole in tournament history at a 4.26 scoring average. Last year it played to a 4.16 scoring average.

The hole is an uphill dogleg left featuring a pair of cavernous bunkers on the left. Players will now need to fly the tee shot 313 yards over the bunkers if they so choose to attempt.

At 495 yards, the fifth is now equal to the second-longest par-4 on the course along with the 10th. The 11th, at 505 yards, remains the longest par-4.

“Five is pretty brutal,” said two-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner, who’s played in the Masters the last three years. “I hit driver, 3-iron into the wind. I hit 8-iron into the green in the last round last year.

“It’s a total par hole now.”

Or a total bogey hole. Eddie Pepperell, who will be playing his first Masters this year, had a humorous take on the alteration. “This is a real shame cause I was expecting the 5th hole to be a safe bogey,” he posted on Twitter. To which Kisner responded with a tweet, “Holler at me when you come practice pre-Masters. I’ll come meet you and show you how to assure yourself a bogey!”

As part of the exclusive club’s expanding footprint, the new tee at the fifth is across Old Berckmans Road, which has been closed to traffic since 2015. The change cleared up space behind the par-3 fourth hole, which allows a new viewing area for patrons and provides more space around the fifth tee.

The Masters is April 11-14.

There is no change to the iconic par-5 13th, which remains 510 yards. Augusta National bought land behind the 12th hole and 13th tee box from neighboring Augusta Country Club. The purchase, completed in 2017, ignited rumors the hole would be lengthened. For now, they’re just rumors.