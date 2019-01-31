USGA changes U.S. Women's Open exemption criteria for 2020

The USGA sent a note to players on Thursday outlining changes to the exemption criteria for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.

The main takeaway: Beginning next year, exemptions will be given off the Rolex Rankings rather than money lists from various tours. In 2012, a similar change was made for the men’s U.S. Open.

The changes will slightly decrease the total number of exempt players while increasing the number of places available through qualifying. The Rolex Rankings were first introduced in February 2006. USGA CEO Mike Davis said the main reason for the change is that the rankings have had the chance to evolve over time.

“Each of the tours, across the board, have bought in and supported this tool,” said Davis. “Because the Rolex Rankings include subjective calculations and comparisons between the various tours, it has become a highly credible way to provide objective data for all of us who rely on them to formulate exemption decisions in a way that continues to be fair.”

Exemption modifications for the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open:

• Removes top 75 off the money list from the previous year

• Removes top 5 from the LET, Korea LPGA and Japan LPGA money lists from previous year

• Removes top 3 from China LPGA money list

• Increases Rolex Rankings qualifiers from top 50 to 75 at close of entries

• Increases Rolex Rankings qualifiers from top 50 to 75 prior to current year’s championship

• Adds a new exemption category for top 30 from the CME Globe points list as of the Monday prior to the previous year’s CME Group Tour Championship