Wesley Bryan announces shoulder surgery, time table for return unclear

Wesley Bryan has not competed since November’s RSM Classic, which seemed odd considering he played in four events in the first five weeks of 2018.

Now we know why, and it’s bittersweet news for Bryan fans.

The 28-year-old announced Wednesday that he had been playing through left shoulder pain in the fall and that he underwent surgery earlier this month for what turned out to be a torn labrum.

Obviously that means he won’t be putting in any PGA Tour golf any time soon. Bryan didn’t mention when he expects to return, although it seems like he’s optimistic it will be some time in 2019:

I’ll be on a little hiatus, but don’t worry I’ll be back pic.twitter.com/LzhkOhhRFu — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) January 30, 2019

Bryan won on the PGA Tour at the 2017 RBC Heritage and had five total top 10s in that 2016-17 campaign. But he regressed in 2017-18, producing just one top 25 and missing almost half his cuts on his way to 163rd in FedEx Cup points.

His painful fall was, understandably, a struggle as he missed his first four cuts and his final start at RSM ended in a withdrawal.

Whenever Bryan returns, we’re glad he will be back doing so as a healthy man.