Alice Dye, 'First Lady' of golf architecture and wife of Pete Dye, dies at age 91

Alice Dye, whose influence on golf course design in the United States was invaluable, died Friday in Florida at the age of 91.

The American Society of Golf Course Architects tweeted the news. It was first reported by Golf Channel.

The woman known as the “First Lady” of golf architecture in the U.S. was the wife of renowned golf course architect Pete Dye. But Alice and Pete were partners in golf course design, with their work including TPC Sawgrass, Whistling Straits, Crooked Stick, Harbour Town and Kiawah’s Ocean Course.

It was also Alice who was behind the idea of TPC Sawgrass’ island 17th green.

Alice, born in Indianapolis, was a formidable amateur golfer, amassing at least 50 amateur golf titles. Her victories included the 1968 North and South Women’s Amateur and the 1978 and ’79 U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur. She was also a member of the 1970 U.S. Curtis Cup team.

She became the first woman member of the ASGCA in 1983 and would serve as the organization’s first female president from 1997-98. She was also named the first woman member of the PGA of America Board of Directors in 1999.

She was the 2017 recipient of the Donald Ross Award, given to a person who has made a significant contribution to the game of golf and the profession of golf course architecture.

In addition to all that, Dye created the “Two Tee System for Women,” a forward tee system devised to accommodate female players with differing skill sets.

Dye also served on the USGA Women’s Committee, the LPGA Advisory Council and the USGA Women’s Handicap Committee. She’s also in the Indiana Hall of Fame.

Alice is survived by her husband Pete as well as their two sons Perry and P.B.