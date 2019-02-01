Chesson Hadley (kindly) fires back at the haters after redemptive eagle

If you came at Chesson Hadley after Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, your (disturbing) fun was brought to an end quickly.

Hadley had an odd opening round at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. He was 5 under through 13 on the day, only to fall apart down the stretch on the way to an even-par 71.

By far the worst moment came on the par-4 17th. Hadley drove the green but then proceeded to putt into the water, leading to an embarrassing double bogey.

Well, guess what?

He drove the green again on Friday and this time not only navigated the lengthy putt well but also drained it for the ultimate avenging eagle!

The electric moment pushed Hadley, who began Friday at No. 10, to 4 under on his round. He’d eventually post a 6-under 65 and has rocketed 58 spots to T-13.

Hadley took to social media after his triumphant round, and he offered a simplistic but beautiful retort to those who chirped at him about putting into the water on Thursday…

Had a lot of people say some really nice things to me after putting the ball in the water yesterday on 17 en route to my double. Just wanted to let you know I made one today from 80’9” for eagle. Have a nice day! ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/u8QEuhqtDR — Chesson Hadley (@chessonhadley) February 1, 2019

That is perfect. No possible comeback to that.

Great golfers are resilient. Clearly, Hadley has that characteristic in spades.