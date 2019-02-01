VIDEO: Chesson Hadley putts into water, makes double bogey at Phoenix Open

We’ve all heard of the dreaded three-putt par. And yes there is the rarer (at least among pro golfers) three-putt double bogey.

But what about a three-putt double bogey when your original putt was for eagle?

Let us explain.

Chesson Hadley drove the par-4 17th at the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale during Thursday’s opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

That left him a lonnnnnng eagle putt, over 100 feet actually. A two-putt birdie would have been outstanding and it seemed par would be the worst score.

But … Hadley made a horrific error. His putt drifted left, and that is dangerous on that green. The ball got caught up left and took a slope to the left edge of the green and reached the bank that feeds down into the water there. Once it got there, it had no chance: The ball rolled into the drink.

Here’s the brutal footage:

Painful.

He would have to drop in the left intermediate rough after taking his penalty stroke. He would coax the ball to 7 feet from there but missed the bogey putt.

And that’s how you get a three-putt double bogey on a hole where you were putting for eagle.

A tough one for Hadley to swallow, although he’s not the first to putt into the water at this hole. Ollie Schniederjans did the same here just last year.

And we will always remind you on such highlights that Tiger Woods putted into the water during the opening round of the 2005 Masters and went on to win that tournament.

Still, Hadley likely isn’t too happy heading into Friday. This disaster at 17 was part of a late-round slide that saw him drop from 5 under to even par in his final five holes.

He was near the lead through 13 holes. But after plummeting late and finishing off a 71, he heads into the second round firmly fighting the cut.

Hadley better avoid putting like he did Thursday on 17. Otherwise, it may very well be an early exit here.