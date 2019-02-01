VIDEO: Fans help Brooks Koepka move large boulder, reminiscent of Tiger

We got one of golf’s great coincidences on Friday.

Brooks Koepka appeared to be in trouble during the second round of the Saudi International when he lost his drive to the left at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club’s par-4 15th.

His ball finished up right next to a large boulder, meaning he was in a tough place to try to play his next shot. That is until Koepka commissioned some gallery members to help move the boulder away from his ball.

The assembled crew was able to nudge the boulder, allowing Koepka to now hit his ball without issue toward the green.

If you’re wondering if that sounds familiar, this is pretty much what Tiger Woods did during the 1999 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

And what tournament is going on at the moment on the PGA Tour? The Waste Management Phoenix Open.

In fact, Koepka’s instance occurred just one day after the 20-year anniversary of Woods’.

The Woods boulder move was controversial at the time, as the only reason it could be moved without penalty was because it was considered a “loose impediment” – a dubious distinction for a massive rock that took several people to nudge.

Anyway, back to Koepka. He would still go on to bogey despite the help and sits in a tie for 47th at 1 under.

Here’s the full footage of Friday’s events: