Matthew Wolff, the only amateur in Phoenix Open field, makes the cut

Amateur Matthew Wolff, who got in the field at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on a sponsor exemption, is making tournament organizers The Thunderbirds happy by proving he belongs.

Wolff backed up his first-round 67 with a second-round 70, putting him 5 under, eight shots back of the lead.

A 19-year-old sophomore at college powerhouse Oklahoma State, Wolff helped the Cowboys win their nation-leading 11th national title last season. Along the way he won the Phil Mickelson Award, given to the nation’s top male freshman golfer.

The only amateur in the field, Matthew Wolff made the cut and will play the weekend at @WMPhoenixOpen #GoPokes #okstate pic.twitter.com/BWnFfkiPmF — azcentral sports (@azcsports) February 2, 2019

Wolff is also known for an unorthodox swing. But he hits it a country mile. On Thursday, he averaged 328.1 yards on the two measured holes at TPC Scottsdale, which was fifth in the field in driving distance.

Now it’s on to the weekend. Saturday at the TPC Scottsdale awaits.

“There’s no way to prepare for it to be honest,” he said in darkness outside the clubhouse moments after his group finished the round. “Even if you get booed on 16, it’s all in good spirit,” he said. “It’s unlike any other stage in all of golf.”

Now that he has seen the course twice in tournament conditions, he said he’s ready to roll.

“I feel confident and I have a good plan. Depending on the pins it might change a little but I’ve played this course well over the last couple of days and even in the practice rounds and 16, there’s really no way to prepare for that. I’m just going to go in there, try to hit the green, hopefully roll in a putt or something.”

Wolff is grouped with two-time tournament champ J.B. Holmes and Zach Johnson, teeing off the first hole at 11:05 a.m. ET.