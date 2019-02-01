PXG and TaylorMade settle patent infringement suits

PXG and TaylorMade jointly announced Friday that the companies have reached a settlement in their patent disputes.

Neither company released details of the settlement.

“As a golf equipment innovator, PXG will continue to pursue research and development and obtain patents for our novel club designs in the iron-technology space,” Bob Parsons, PXG’s CEO, said in a release. “We will not hesitate to assert those patents in the future.”

In a release from TaylorMade, CEO David Abeles said, “I’m pleased that we were able to reach an acceptable and amicable resolution to put this case behind us so we can continue focusing on bringing industry-leading equipment innovations to the golfer.”

In September 2017, PXG sued TaylorMade in U.S. District Court in Arizona, claiming the about-to-be-released TaylorMade P790 irons infringed on eight PXG patents. PXG asked the court to enforce a temporary restraining order that would prevent TaylorMade selling the P790 irons, but Judge John J. Tuchi denied the request.

In November 2017, TaylorMade sued PXG in U.S. District Court in Arizona and claimed PXG irons and woods violated TaylorMade-owned patents. In the filing, TaylorMade requested that a temporary restraining order ban the sale of all PXG irons, driver and fairway woods. That request also was denied.

First released in 2015, the original PXG 0311 irons are hollow with thermoplastic elastomer injected into the empty chamber behind the hitting area. The company says the TPE increases the durability of the thin face while enhancing feel and sound. PXG irons also have tungsten in the toe to lower the center of gravity and shift it to the center of the face. The company’s new 0311 GEN2 irons are designed in the same way.

TaylorMade’s P790 irons are hollow, then filled a proprietary material the company calls SpeedFoam. They also have tungsten added to the toe.