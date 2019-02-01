2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Round 2 live blog

The second round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is underway at TPC Scottsdale.
We will follow all of the action from the Arizona desert here:
Here’s the latest:
PXG and TaylorMade jointly announced Friday that the companies have reached a settlement in their patent disputes. Neither company (…)
We’ve all heard of the dreaded three-putt par. And yes there is the rarer (at least among pro golfers) three-putt double bogey. But (…)
There won’t be many golf fans not rooting for China’s Haotong Li over the next two rounds of the $3.5 million Saudi International. Li (…)
Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Play resumes Friday at TPC Scottsdale. (…)
Harold Varner III birdied the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday by burying a 31-footer, and then celebrated the way any good Carolina (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Most fans around the Waste Management Phoenix Open seem to have forgotten about the whole Bubba Watson debacle by (…)
Secure the bag has taken on a very literal meaning for Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley. On Wednesday at the Waste Management Phoenix (…)
Wayne Player has had a rough end to January, as he was arrested last week in Georgia on a fraud charge stemming from the week of the 2018 (…)
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Rickie Fowler shot 7-under 64 in Round 1 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He was co-leading after the morning (…)
An important spot in next month’s Genesis Open field has been filled. Tiger Woods announced via his website Wednesday that Tim (…)
