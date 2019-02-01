Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 WM Phoenix Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, pin placements, TV info

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Play resumes Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.

Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur

Tee times

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • 10:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz
  • 10:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Hunter Mahan, Kevin Streelman
  • 11:05 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, a-Matthew Wolff, Zach Johnson
  • 11:15 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Russell Knox, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:25 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley
  • 11:35 a.m.: Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy
  • 11:45 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Webb Simpson, Nick Watney
  • 11:55 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley
  • 12:05 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, David Hearn
  • 12:15 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tom Hoge, Harold Varner III
  • 12:25 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Martin Laird, Byeong Hun An
  • 12:35 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
  • 12:45 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Branden Grace

OFF NO. 10 TEE

  • 10:45 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin
  • 10:55 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink, Sam Ryder
  • 11:05 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Palmer
  • 11:15 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner
  • 11:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, John Huh, Bud Cauley
  • 11:35 a.m.: James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Emiliano Grillo
  • 11:45 a.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Danny Lee, Grayson Murray
  • 11:55 a.m.: Kevin Na, Brian Stuard, Brian Gay
  • 12:05 p.m.: Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker, Keith Mitchell
  • 12:15 p.m.: John Catlin, Adam Schenk, Alex Noren
  • 12:25 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Chris Kirk,
  • 12:35 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Beau Hossler

Round 3 Pin Placements

We will update when these arrive.

Round 3 TV Info

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m., NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

