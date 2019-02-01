2019 WM Phoenix Open Round 3: Tee times, pairings, pin placements, TV info

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Play resumes Saturday at TPC Scottsdale.
Note: All times Eastern; a-amateur
Tee times
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 10:45 a.m.: J.J. Spaun, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz
- 10:55 a.m.: Richy Werenski, Hunter Mahan, Kevin Streelman
- 11:05 a.m.: J.B. Holmes, a-Matthew Wolff, Zach Johnson
- 11:15 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Russell Knox, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:25 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Keegan Bradley
- 11:35 a.m.: Brandon Harkins, Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy
- 11:45 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Webb Simpson, Nick Watney
- 11:55 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Chesson Hadley, Russell Henley
- 12:05 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, David Hearn
- 12:15 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Tom Hoge, Harold Varner III
- 12:25 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Martin Laird, Byeong Hun An
- 12:35 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Smith
- 12:45 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Branden Grace
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- 10:45 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Xander Schauffele, Adam Hadwin
- 10:55 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink, Sam Ryder
- 11:05 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Palmer
- 11:15 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner
- 11:25 a.m.: Billy Horschel, John Huh, Bud Cauley
- 11:35 a.m.: James Hahn, Chez Reavie, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:45 a.m.: Freddie Jacobson, Danny Lee, Grayson Murray
- 11:55 a.m.: Kevin Na, Brian Stuard, Brian Gay
- 12:05 p.m.: Brian Harman, Jimmy Walker, Keith Mitchell
- 12:15 p.m.: John Catlin, Adam Schenk, Alex Noren
- 12:25 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Chris Kirk,
- 12:35 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Beau Hossler
Round 3 Pin Placements
We will update when these arrive.
Round 3 TV Info
Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m., NBC: 3-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Comments