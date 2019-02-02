Sergio Garcia disqualified for damaging greens at Saudi Arabia tournament

Sergio Garcia has been thrown out of the inaugural $3.5 million Saudi International for wilfully damaging putting greens.

The Spaniard was disqualified under Rule 1.2a after he was found to have damaged putting surfaces during Saturday’s third round of the tournament that’s drawn criticism since being added to the European Tour schedule. The 2017 Masters winner shot a 1-over-par 71, but was tossed out of the tournament when players behind him complained about damage on the greens.

Garcia is alleged to have complained about the greens earlier in the week. The decision came a day after he slammed a club in a bunker in anger.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley questioned Garcia after his round. The decision to disqualify the 15-time European Tour winner came after Haotong Li and Dustin Johnson had finished tied for the lead on 16-under.

Garcia later issued a statement of apology for his actions.

“I respect the decision of my disqualification,” he said. “In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”

It’s not the first time Garcia’s let his temper get the better of him. He once threw a shoe in anger on Wentworth Golf Club’s 16th tee during his debut in the 1999 World Match Play Championship.

Garcia also committed a serious breach of etiquette by spitting into Doral’s 13th hole after missing a short putt during the third round of the 2007 CA World Championship.