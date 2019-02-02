New TaylorMade FlexTech golf bags spotted at TPC Scottsdale

If you thought you spotted Jon Rahm’s caddie, Adam Hayes, lugging a smaller bag this week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, you were right. Rahm and several other TaylorMade staff players, including Beau Hossler and Chez Reavie, are helping the company promote the release of two new golf bags by putting them to use at TPC Scottsdale.

The FlexTech Stand bags ($215)

This is the bag the pros are using this week on the PGA Tour. The FlexTech Stand features a base that bends as you tilt the bag forward and deploys the legs. It also has an updated self-adjusting strap system that makes it easy and comfortable to carry the bag on your shoulders. Weighing 4.5 pounds, it has a five-opening top and full-length dividers, while the water-resistant and seam-sealed material keeps water out. The bag has 11 pockets, including a microsuede-lined valuables pocket, and it comes in five colors.

The FlexTech Crossover bags ($235)

Last season’s FlexTech Crossover was TaylorMade’s best-selling bag, and this season’s version has been given a passthrough cart strap that makes it easy to secure the bag to a cart. This bag has the FlexTech base, as does the standard bag, and the same shoulder-strap system, 14 individual compartments for club storage and 10 pockets on the sides. There also are an insulated bottle pocket and a cooler pocket with a drain. The FlexTech is available in six colors.

The FlexTech Lite ($200)

This bag tips the scales at just 4.1 pounds, making it ideal for golfers who walk most of their rounds. The FlexTech base has been designed into this bag, as has the updated shoulder-strap system and eight pockets, including a handy zipperless pocket designed to hold a laser rangefinder. Available in five colors, the FlexTech Lite has a four-compartment top and full-length dividers to make getting clubs in and out easy.