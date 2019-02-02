President Donald Trump playing golf with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus

Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have played many rounds of golf together. On Saturday, the two were joined by No. 45 – or by President Trump.

The three played together Saturday at Trump National Jupiter in Florida, according to the White House press pool.

Trump himself tweeted out a photo confirming the pairing.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Woods also played with President Obama while he was in office and Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. Tiger has said he’s known Trump for years and the two played together before the president took office.

Tiger and the president were joined by Dustin Johnson for a round in Jupiter in November 2017. At the time, DJ was ranked No. 1 in the world.

The winner of 14 major championships has avoided giving his opinion on Trump’s politics. Last August at the Northern Trust he was asked about Trump’s policies on immigration.

“He’s the President of the United States,” Woods said. “You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Woods will return to competition in two weeks at the Genesis Open, a tournament he hosts at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.