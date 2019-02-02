Ranking five of the best Pete Dye golf courses

A golf legend who designed courses with her husband Pete, Alice Dye died Friday at the age of 91.

Here’s a look at five of the top Dye courses in the world, according to Golfweek’s Ran Morrissett.

5. Fowler’s Mill, Ohio

As Dye grew in fame, so did the price to play many of his courses. Yet, as people, Alice and Pete Dye never took airs and always enjoyed being around those who liked to have dirt under their nails. Thus, it would be a shame to only list glamour courses as that does a disservice to the couple’s Midwest sensibilities. Welcome to Fowler’s Mill, where a round can be had for $45 to $75. Originally built to be a private club for the employees of TRW, this course weaves up and down the rolling hills east of Cleveland and past natural water features. The same guy that built Harbour Town built this inland gem in the same timeframe and the split fairways at Nos. 9 and 12 tell you that someone special was here. Talk about value for money (!) and it is now open to all.