Spring preview 2019: ASUN

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: ASUN (formerly known as the Atlantic Sun)

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 21-23, The Legends Club, Braselton, Ga.

Defending champion: North Florida

Team rankings: North Florida (25), Liberty (31), Kennesaw State (57), Jacksonville (86), North Alabama (148), Florida Gulf Coast (158), Lipscomb (208), Stetson (260)

Midseason All-Conference team: Phillip Knowles, North Florida (35); Gabe Lench, Liberty (86); Travis Trace, North Florida (142); Ervin Chang, Liberty (158); Eduardo Carrete, Jacksonville (170)

What to expect: The defending champs have raced ahead of the pack after the fall, as North Florida is currently a top-25 team and only one other squad in the conference is currently top 50. The Ospreys also boast the conference’s top-ranked player. Kennesaw State won this conference in 2016 and ’17, so that is not a crew to sleep on. Liberty is in its first year here after moving from the Big South, and the Flames are right there at No. 31. Still, there’s a clear favorite here.

Pick to win: North Florida

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 21-23, The Legends Club, Braselton, Ga.

Defending champion: Kennesaw State

Team rankings: Kennesaw State (42), North Florida (75), Florida Gulf Coast (135), Jacksonville (149), Stetson (161), Lipscomb (231), North Alabama (239)

Midseason All-Conference team: Clara Aveling, Kennesaw State (141); Roanne Tomlinson, Kennesaw State (144); Sydney Shrader, North Florida (201); Madison Caldwell, Kennesaw State (309); Chloe Thornton, Kennesaw State (315)

What to expect: Another defending champion here well ahead of the pack. It’s Kennesaw State on this side, and the Owls boast four of the conference’s top five players. In a pretty remarkable coincidence, it’s North Florida on this side that is the lurking challenger that won this conference in 2016 and ’17. Ultimately though, it’s tough not to go chalk on this side too.

Pick to win: Kennesaw State