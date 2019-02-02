Spring preview 2019: Big 12

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big 12

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Defending champion: Oklahoma

Team rankings: Oklahoma State (1), Oklahoma (6), Texas (12), Texas Tech (32), Baylor (37), Kansas (39), West Virginia (40), TCU (48), Iowa State (53), Kansas State (125)

Midseason All-Conference team: Viktor Hovland, Oklahoma State (1); Matthew Wolff, Oklahoma State (2); Sandy Scott, Texas Tech (19); Hayden Wood, Oklahoma State (20); Riley Casey, Oklahoma (26)

What to expect: This could be the most fascinating conference championship on the men’s side. Yes Oklahoma State is top-ranked and the defending national champion, but it is archrival Oklahoma that enters as the defending conference champion. Big 12 titles mean A LOT to these schools, so don’t underestimate the importance of this tournament. Anyway, Oklahoma and Texas pose a threat to the Cowboys, but Oklahoma State has been the clear No. 1 in college golf this season and has the two best players in the country at this moment. The Cowboys don’t have nearly the depth they did last season, but that’s more a comment on how insane their depth was in 2017-18 (seven players who finished ranked in the top 150, and that doesn’t even include a former first-team All-Big 12 selection AND a former Big 12 individual champion who didn’t make the lineup enough to register for rankings). Regardless, the Cowboys have the best squad and will be hungry as a Big 12 title was the only hole in an otherwise glorious 2017-18 campaign.

Pick to win: Oklahoma State

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 14-16, GC of Oklahoma, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Defending champion: Texas

Team rankings: Texas (2), TCU (21), Oklahoma (24), Baylor (30), Iowa State (45), Texas Tech (48), Kansas (59), Oklahoma State (76), Kansas State (111)

Midseason All-Conference team: Hailee Cooper, Texas (15); Kaitlyn Papp, Texas (16); Sofia Garcia, Texas Tech (34); Greta Voelker, Texas (53); Kaitlin Milligan, Oklahoma (60)

What to expect: The Longhorns are the two-time defending champions and are currently the clear class of the conference again. Not much analysis needed here, as Texas is the overwhelming favorite. Would be a pretty major surprise if a three-peat doesn’t happen.

Pick to win: Texas