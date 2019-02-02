Spring preview 2019: Big East

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big East

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, Callawassie Island, Okatie, S.C.

Defending champion: Georgetown

Team rankings: Marquette (38), Butler (165), Seton Hall (174), Georgetown (207), Xavier (213), DePaul (228), Creighton (248), St. John’s (259), Villanova (267)

Midseason All-Conference team: Hunter Eichhorn, Marquette (70); Oliver Farrell, Marquette (109); Matt Murlick, Marquette (327); Tyler Leach, Marquette (354); Matthew Bachmann, Marquette (479)

What to expect: You’d think this one is pretty much a lock, but this game is pretty unpredictable. Case in point was last season. Marquette entered last spring ranked 26th, 136 spots better than next-closest challenger Georgetown, and boasted the four highest-ranked players in the conference. And yet, the Hoyas were the ones who captured the conference title. So we can’t give the Golden Eagles the 2019 crown yet despite a 127-spot advantage over the nearest challenger and holding every single All-Conference team spot. But yeah, it would be quite the anomaly to see an overwhelming favorite upset like this twice in a row. Last year’s Marquette team was one that was due to fade in the spring anyway considering a jump from No. 110 at the end of 2016-17 to No. 26 at the end of the fall in 2017-18. Usually such a quick rise is unsustainable, and that showed as the Golden Eagles slowed down in the spring and eventually finished the season ranked 60th. They don’t face that issue this spring. I expect them to get the job done this time.

Pick to win: Marquette

Women

Conference championship: April 19-21, Callawassie Island, Okatie, S.C.

Defending champion: Georgetown

Team rankings: Seton Hall (72), Georgetown (112), Xavier (114), St. John’s (183), Butler (221), Creighton (238)

Midseason All-Conference team: Elizabeth Win, Seton Hall (209); Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Xavier (284); Kaitleen Shee, St. John’s (292); Linda Wang, St. John’s (337); Christina Parsells, Georgetown (349)

What to expect: The Georgetown-Seton Hall reign continued in 2018, as one of those two squads won the conference title for the fifth consecutive year. It was the Hoyas coming home with a 20-shot triumph for their second straight title. This year presents an opportunity for Georgetown to match the Seton Hall three-peat of 2014-16. But the Pirates have a 40-spot advantage in the rankings and the conference’s best player. This could be a fierce battle, but it should sway back to Seton Hall this year.

Pick to win: Seton Hall