Spring preview 2019: Big Sky

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big Sky

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 26-28, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev.

Defending champion: Northern Colorado

Team rankings: Northern Colorado (122), Idaho (177), Binghamton (202), Weber State (250), Hartford (255), Southern Utah (256)

Midseason All-Conference team: Coby Welch, Northern Colorado (160); Joshua Matz, Northern Colorado (326); Enrique Marin, Idaho (365); Justin Lane, Binghamton (616); Jake Vincent, Southern Utah (726)

What to expect: Northern Colorado is the defending champion and clearly the best team in the conference so far in 2018-19. Expect a repeat.

Pick to win: Northern Colorado

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 19-21, Boulder Creek GC, Boulder City, Nev.

Defending champion: Idaho

Team rankings: Sacramento State (78), Idaho (84), Portland State (142), Eastern Washington (146), Northern Colorado (150), Northern Arizona (151), Southern Utah (155), Hartford (166), Montana State (196), Montana (197), Weber State (217), Idaho State (253)

Midseason All-Conference team: Sophie Hausmann, Idaho (158); Chanikan Yongyuan, Southern Utah (195); Sofie Babic, Sacramento State (217); Valerie Hernandez, Portland State (325); Julia Becker, Sacramento State (369)

What to expect: This one will be one of the toughest to gauge on the women’s side. It seems likely that this will be a two-team race between Idaho and Sacramento State, but picking between the pair is extremely difficult. Sacramento State holds an edge in the rankings right now, but just slightly. And Idaho is the defending champion, winning the conference by 10 shots in 2018. To make things even tougher, the pair tied in regulation at the 2017 championship – with Sacramento State winning in a playoff. The year before, Idaho won the conference … beating Sacramento State by a single shot. The Vandals are defending and have the top ace in the conference. It’s a toss up, but I predict a successful title defense.

Pick to win: Idaho