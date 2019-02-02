Spring preview 2019: Big South

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big South

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 17-20, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

Defending champion: Campbell

Team rankings: Campbell (35), South Carolina-Upstate (132), Radford (134), High Point (142), Winthrop (169), Charleston Southern (175), Gardner-Webb (193), Presbyterian (209), Longwood (233), Hampton (288)

Midseason All-Conference team: Jesper Svensson, Campbell (95); Ray Kraivixien, Campbell (204); Max Theodorakis, Campbell (224); Brett McLamb, Campbell (256); Pontus Nyholm, Campbell (296)

What to expect: Liberty has switched to the ASUN, and with the Flames out of the way … there doesn’t seem to be much stopping Campbell anymore. The Camels are almost 100 spots higher in the rankings than any other challenger here and boasts all five All-Conference players. The Big South conference website claims this year’s conference championship will be decided by match play. Even if that’s the case, Campbell is so far ahead this still seems like a no-brainer.

Pick to win: Campbell

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 12-14, The Patriot GC, Ninety Six, S.C.

Defending champion: Campbell

Team rankings: Campbell (31), High Point (138), South Carolina-Upstate (147), Winthrop (169), Gardner-Webb (188), Presbyterian (190), Charleston Southern (202), Radford (205), North Carolina-Asheville (228), Longwood (232), Hampton (264)

Midseason All-Conference team: Emily Hawkins, Campbell (113); Anna Nordfors, Campbell (136); Isabell Ekstrom, Campbell (172); Stacey White, Campbell (190); Anna Svanka, Campbell (241)

What to expect: It’s even more obvious on this side. The Camels are more than 100 spots better than anyone here, boast every All-Conference player and are three-time defending champions. No need to overthink this one.

Pick to win: Campbell