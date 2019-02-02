Spring preview 2019: Big West

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Big West

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 29-30, Wailua GC, Lihue, Hawaii

Defending champion: UC Irvine

Team rankings: UC Davis (83), UC Santa Barbara (91), Cal State-Fullerton (93), Long Beach State (105), UC Irvine (163), Cal Poly (180), UC Riverside (201), Cal State-Northridge (203), Hawaii (221)

Midseason All-Conference team: Thomas Hutchison, UC Davis (58); Zach Smith, UC Santa Barbara (237); Dalton Daniel, Cal State-Fullerton (281); Joe Fryer, Long Beach State (325); Ryan Han, UC Davis (339)

What to expect: This will be an interesting one to decide. The defending champs are lagging this campaign, but the top three schools in the conference are not separated by much. UC Davis was one shot short of UC Irvine last spring though and easily has the conference’s highest-ranked player. Not a simple one to pick, but the Aggies are the favorites and I don’t see a compelling reason to go another way.

Pick to win: UC Davis

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 15-17, Moorpark (Calif.) CC

Defending champion: Long Beach State

Team rankings: UC Davis (38), Long Beach State (100), Cal Poly (116), Hawaii (152), UC Riverside (159), UC Irvine (164), Cal State-Fullerton (174), Cal State-Northridge (198)

Midseason All-Conference team: Christine Danielsson, UC Davis (89); Yoonhee Kim, UC Davis (256); Madison Wood, UC Davis (259); Caroline Cantlay, Cal Poly (272); Jakeishya Le, UC Riverside (301)

What to expect: This could absolutely be a blowout. UC Davis has shot up this year, going from No. 77 at the end of the 2017-18 to a current spot at 38th. That’s 62 spots better than nearest competitor and defending champion Long Beach State. The Aggies also have the top three players in the conference at the moment. Last time they won this conference, it was a 29-shot romp in 2015. Don’t be surprised if we see a similar result this spring.

Pick to win: UC Davis