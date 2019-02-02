Spring preview 2019: Conference USA

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: Conference USA

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 22-25, Texarkana (Ark.) CC

Defending champion: Middle Tennessee State

Team rankings: UAB (66), North Texas (67), Texas-San Antonio (68), Charlotte (88), Western Kentucky (111), Louisiana Tech (130), Rice (137), Southern Mississippi (139), Texas-El Paso (140), Middle Tennessee State (146), Florida Atlantic (160), Old Dominion (199), Marshall (225)

Midseason All-Conference team: Thomas Rosenmueller, North Texas (63); John Hayden, UAB (126); Sean Meehan, Texas-San Antonio (127); John Gough, Charlotte (136); Calvin Greschner, Old Dominion (161)

What to expect: Since this conference championship moved to match play in 2015, unpredictability has ruled as a different program has won all four years. UAB could absolutely extend that to five. It is so close between UAB and North Texas (the 2015 champ) right now. But the Blazers have the pain of losing twice as the No. 1 seed in four years. I give the slightest of edges to North Texas.

Pick to win: North Texas

• • •

Women

Conference championship: April 15-17, Verandah Club, Fort Myers, Fla.

Defending champion: Texas-San Antonio

Team rankings: Old Dominion (50), Charlotte (64), Middle Tennessee State (66), Texas-San Antonio (69), Texas-El Paso (83), North Texas (85), Florida International (89), Western Kentucky (106), Marshall (109), Southern Mississippi (139), UAB (162), Florida Atlantic (182)

Midseason All-Conference team: Hanley Long, Middle Tennessee State (88); Mary Joiner, Western Kentucky (157); Shelby Brauckmuller, Marshall (161); Cecilie Finne-Ipsen, Charlotte (173); Jana Melichova, Old Dominion (174)

What to expect: Old Dominion is certainly the favorite at the moment and did win the conference in 2017 (top-three finishes in 2016 and ’18 as well). But I’m taking a chance on Charlotte. The 49ers have quickly shot up, sitting in the top 65 in just their second year of existence. The rise should only continue. A conference title this early could be a bit of a shock. But the way this program is going, I can see it.

Pick to win: Charlotte