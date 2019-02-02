Spring preview 2019: MEAC

As the college golf season gets ready to resume, Golfweek will preview each automatic-qualifier conference in Division I, offering picks to win, midseason All-Conference teams and more.

All of our conference previews will reside here.

Next up: MEAC

• • •

Men

Conference championship: April 28-30, Crosswinds GC, Savannah, Ga.

Defending champion: Augusta

Team rankings: Augusta (109), Bethune-Cookman (219), Florida A&M (247), Savannah State (281), North Carolina A&T (282), Maryland-Eastern Shore (298), North Carolina Central (299)

Midseason All-Conference team: Alex Shead, Augusta (383); Gustav Andersson, Augusta (461); Laken Hinton, Augusta (520); Alex Van Wyk, Augusta (547); Marcus Sundlof, Bethune-Cookman (760)

What to expect: The question of will Augusta’s starters finish 1-5 on the overall leaderboard at the conference championship is more intriguing than whether the Jaguars will capture the conference title. The program’s first year in the MEAC was 2014-15 and it has won the conference title on all four occasions since joining. And the margin of victory here has been 33 shots or more every single year. The Jaguars had the winner, the runner-up and two tie for third on the individual leaderboard at last year’s conference championship. So they were close to the 1-5 showing then, a lot closer to that than any fear that they wouldn’t win the conference. Everything points to something similar in 2019.

Pick to win: Augusta