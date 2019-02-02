Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Round 3 live blog

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Round 3 live blog

PGA Tour

2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open: Round 3 live blog

The third round of the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open is underway at TPC Scottsdale.

We will follow all of the action from the Arizona desert here:

Here’s the latest:

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home